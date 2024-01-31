News
Rediff.com  » News » Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 31, 2024 16:18 IST
The Varanasi district court on Wednesday granted the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar, Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said.

IMAGE: The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

The order was given by district court judge A K Vishvesh.

According to the petition, priest Somnath Vyas used to perform prayers there till 1993 when the cellar was closed by the authorities.

 

Advocate Yadav said the district administration will make arrangements for performing puja and it will be facilitated by the Kashi Vishwanath Trust.

Shailendra Kumar Pathak, maternal grandson of Somnath Vyas, had sought the right to worship deities there.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
