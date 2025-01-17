SC stays HC order over Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order asking the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union health ministry by January 5 to implement the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by the Delhi government against the December 24 2024 direction of the Delhi high court.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said the court should issue notice on the plea as the AAP government was forced to sign the MoU with the Central government.

"How can the high court force me (Delhi government) on a policy matter to sign an MoU with the Central government?" asked Singhvi.

The Delhi government's plea was filed through advocate Talha Abdul Rahman.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal called the Ayushman Bharat health scheme the "biggest scam" in the country after the Supreme Court order.

At a press conference where he announced AAP's promise of free bus rides for students, including male students, and 50 per cent concession in metro rides, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the scheme.

"I am happy that the Supreme Court has confirmed that it is a fake scheme. Ayushman Bharat is the biggest scam in the country. When the central government changes and an inquiry is conducted into these scams, people will realise how big a scam Ayushman Bharat truly was," Kejriwal said, in response to a question about the Supreme Court's decision.

In its order passed on December 24 last year, the high court referred to the minutes of the meeting held in December 2024 and noted the PM-ABHIM would have to be implemented in its entirety to ensure Delhi residents were not deprived of the funds and facilities under it.

It said the non-implementation of PM-ABHIM in Delhi, when 33 states and union territories had already implemented it, would not be justified.

"Since the memorandum of understanding (MoU) has to be signed between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the GNCTD, let the said MoU be signed by January 5, 2025," directed the high court.

It further said, "This MoU shall be signed irrespective of the model code of conduct, if any, as the same has been monitored by this court and is for the benefit of citizens of Delhi."