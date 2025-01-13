HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Dragged its feet': HC 'questions bona fides' of Delhi govt

Source: PTI
January 13, 2025 14:50 IST

The Delhi high court on Monday said the state government dragged its feet on the issue of tabling of several Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports before the assembly, raising 'doubts on its bona fides'.

IMAGE: Delhi Legislative Assembly proceedings. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Sachin Datta, who was hearing a petition by the Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, said the government should have promptly placed the CAGs reports before the house for discussion.

"The way you dragged your feet raises doubts about your bona fides. You should have promptly forwarded the reports to the speaker," Justice Datta said, 'and had a discussion in the house. The timeline is stark. See the way you have been dragging your feet is something that is unfortunate'.

 

Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai and Jitendra Mahajan filed the petition last year and sought a direction to the speaker to call a session of the assembly for the purpose of tabling of the CAG reports.

Justice Datta, during the hearing, said calling an assembly session was the prerogative of the speaker and asked if the court could pass a direction to the speaker to do it, especially when the elections were around the corner.

Senior counsel for the government raised an objection with respect to the "political" nature of the petition, and alleged the LG office had made the reports public and shared it with newspapers.

"How does it matter?" asked the court.

The hearing is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
