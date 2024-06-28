News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » How To Fix Ayushman Bharat: Experts To FM

How To Fix Ayushman Bharat: Experts To FM

By Sanket Koul
June 28, 2024 11:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Patients under the scheme may ultimately have to go to private hospitals.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat and PMAY Rural schemes in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Health and education sector experts on Thursday, June 27, 2024, urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman to address issues of low reimbursement rates in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, focus on the availability of subsidised adult vaccinations, and help states in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in a pre-budget meeting.

While sources suggest that the government may expand the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to cover everyone over 70 years, experts at the meeting suggested the government to look into issues faced by hospitals due to the low reimbursement rates in the scheme.

One of the experts suggested that several high-end hospitals that run tertiary care services may not empanel themselves in the scheme as the present reimbursement rates are too low to cover the treatment costs borne by the hospital.

"Patients under the scheme may ultimately have to go to private hospitals as 85 per cent of tertiary care beds are in the private sector," he said.

"We have suggested the government to either increase Ayushman Bharat and Central Government Health Services (CGHS) rates to cover costs or opt for a co-payment scheme," an attendee said on the condition of anonymity.

 

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the pre-Budget consultation with experts from the health and education sectors, June 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

During the pre-Budget meeting with the finance minister as well as top officials from the finance, health, and education ministries, experts called for measures to enhance and increase the scope of healthcare services at the grassroots level.

"There was discussion to introduce specific projects to tackle sickle cell anaemia in tribal population, along with ways to address congenital diseases such as congenital deafness and juvenile diabetes in children," Dr Anant Pandhare, vice chairman, Indian Red Cross Society and medical director, Hedgewar Hospital said.

"The government wanted to understand what more can be done to help the poor and we gave suggestions accordingly," Dr Pandhare added.

Health experts also proposed that awareness should be created about vaccines for adults, such as the influenza vaccine or cervical cancer vaccine, adding that they should be available at subsidised rates.

"Many people might not be knowing about the importance of influenza and cervical cancer vaccines. So there is a need to create awareness and provide these vaccines either free of cost or at subsidised rates," Giridhar Gyani, director general of the Association of Health Providers-India said after meeting the finance minister.

Experts from the education sector asked the government to help state and Union Territory administrations in understanding the NEP.

"We suggested that the government form a separate cell to assist states in NEP implementation," an expert who attended the meeting said.

Experts also highlighted the need to increase the availability of hospital beds across the country.

"We have presented the government data that currently there are two beds per thousand in the country while World Health Organisation standards require that number to be at least 3.5 beds per thousand," Gyani said.

"This has caused a bed disparity among states, which needs to be addressed by the government by investing more in beds in primary, secondary, and tertiary care," an expert added.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sanket Koul
Source: source
 
Print this article
Health ministry allocated Rs 90,659 cr, up by 12.59%
Health ministry allocated Rs 90,659 cr, up by 12.59%
Ayushman Bharat: An interesting health study
Ayushman Bharat: An interesting health study
What India Inc Expects From Modi 3.0
What India Inc Expects From Modi 3.0
Cute, Chulbuli Manasi
Cute, Chulbuli Manasi
Rautu Ka Raaz Review
Rautu Ka Raaz Review
Hemant Soren gets bail in land scam case
Hemant Soren gets bail in land scam case
'Unemployment Higher Among Educated...'
'Unemployment Higher Among Educated...'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat

Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat

Expanding Ayushman Bharat On Cards

Expanding Ayushman Bharat On Cards

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances