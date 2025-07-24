HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC stays HC order acquitting 12 Mumbai train blasts accused

SC stays HC order acquitting 12 Mumbai train blasts accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 24, 2025 12:35 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Bombay high court verdict acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case.

IMAGE: A damaged local train after a blast in Mumbai on July 11, 2006. Photograph: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Reuters

The court, however, said there was no question of bringing the 12 back to prison and emphasised that the high court judgement shall not be treated as a precedent.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice to all the accused in the case and sought their response on the appeal filed by the state government.

"We have been informed that all the respondents have been released and there is no question of bringing them back to the prison. However, taking note of the submission made by the Solicitor General on the question of law, we are inclined to hold that the impugned judgment shall not be treated as a precedent. To that extent, there shall be a stay of the impugned judgment," the bench said.

 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra government has assailed a Bombay High Court judgment acquitting all 12 convicts in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case in the Supreme Court on grounds, including that the recovery of RDX from an accused, was disbelieved on a "hyper-technical ground" that the seized explosives were not sealed with a lac seal.

The state government, in its appeal, has raised several serious objections to the high court's order of acquittal.

The plea has asserted that due procedural safeguards under Section 23(2) of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were observed, including proper sanctioning by senior officers like prosecution witness (PW) no. 185 Anami Roy.

It said the high court overlooked the validity of these approvals despite no substantial contradiction in the prosecution's evidence.

On Monday, a special high court bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak acquitted all the 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime".

Of the 12, five had been sentenced to death and seven to life imprisonment by the special court. One of the death row convicts died in 2021.

More than 180 people were killed when seven blasts ripped through Mumbai local trains at various locations on the western line on July 11, 2006.

The high court allowed the appeals filed by the accused challenging their conviction and sentences imposed on them by a special court in 2015.

The high court verdict came as a major embarrassment to the Maharashtra ATS which probed the case.

The agency claimed that the accused were members of the banned outfit Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and hatched the conspiracy with Pakistani members of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How ATS Messed Up 7/11 Case
How ATS Messed Up 7/11 Case
'If not them, then who carried out Mumbai train blasts?'
'If not them, then who carried out Mumbai train blasts?'
HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case
HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case
Chronology: How 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case unfolded
Chronology: How 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case unfolded
'Justice got killed': 7/11 train blasts survivors on verdict
'Justice got killed': 7/11 train blasts survivors on verdict

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Oldest Indian Medical Schools

webstory image 2

Everyone Has A Car! 9 Countries With Highest Ownership

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian diaspora in the UK3:51

Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian...

PM Modi arrives in London, begins two-day UK visit2:29

PM Modi arrives in London, begins two-day UK visit

Army airlifts 9-year-old boy trapped in floodwaters in J-K's Rajouri1:48

Army airlifts 9-year-old boy trapped in floodwaters in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD