HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case

HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 21, 2025 11:07 IST

x

The Bombay high court on Monday quashed the conviction of 12 persons in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case and acquitted them, noting the prosecution has 'utterly failed' to prove the case against them.

IMAGE: A train passes by a damaged railway platform hit by the July 11, 2006 bomb blast in Mumbai on July 12, 2006. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

The judgment comes 19 years after the terror attack that shook the city's Western Railway network, resulting in the loss of over 180 lives and leaving several others injured.

A special bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak said the evidence relied by the prosecution was not conclusive to convict the accused persons.

 

"The prosecution has utterly failed to prove the case against the accused. It is hard to believe that the accused committed the crime. Hence their conviction is quashed and set aside," the HC said.

The bench said it refuses to confirm the death penalty imposed on five of the convicts and also the life imprisonment on the remaining seven, and acquitted them.

The court said the accused shall be released from jail forthwith if not wanted in any other case.

A special court in 2015 convicted the 12 persons in the case, of whom five were sentenced to death and the remaining seven were given life imprisonment.

After the HC's judgment was pronounced on Monday, the convicts, who were produced before the court via video conference from various jails across the state, thanked their lawyers.

On July 11, 2006, seven blasts ripped through Mumbai local trains at various locations on the western line, killing more than 180 persons and injuring several others.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

7 Blasts, 11 Minutes: When Mumbai's Heart Was Bombed
7 Blasts, 11 Minutes: When Mumbai's Heart Was Bombed
REWIND: 11 minutes, 7 bombs and a 9-year trial
REWIND: 11 minutes, 7 bombs and a 9-year trial
7/11 Mumbai train blasts: What role did the convicts play?
7/11 Mumbai train blasts: What role did the convicts play?
7/11 victim: 'I want to get on with life'
7/11 victim: 'I want to get on with life'
Remembering 1993 Mumbai Blasts
Remembering 1993 Mumbai Blasts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of The World's Best Airports

webstory image 2

Thomson Mini LED TVs Now Available

webstory image 3

10 Meat Delicacies To Eat Before Shravan Begins

VIDEOS

Heavy rains lash Mumbai1:08

Heavy rains lash Mumbai

Long queues of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for Sawan's 2nd Monday prayers1:18

Long queues of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for...

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday celebration in Bandra1:16

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD