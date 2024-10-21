News
SC stays child right body's madrassas recommendations

SC stays child right body's madrassas recommendations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 21, 2024 14:26 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of the communications issued by child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) urging states to shift students of unrecognised madrassas to government schools.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate, appearing for Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, that the communications of the NCPCR and consequential actions of some of states needed to be stayed.

The organisation has challenged the action of Uttar Pradesh and Tripura governments directing that students of unrecognised madrassas should be shifted to government schools.

 

The top court ordered the communications of the NCPCR issued on June 7 and June 25 this year should not be acted upon.

It also said the consequential orders of the states shall also remain stayed.

It also permitted the Muslim body to make states, other than Uttar Pradesh and Tripura as parties to its petition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
