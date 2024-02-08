News
Shoot at sight order in Haldwani after violence over madrasa demolition

Shoot at sight order in Haldwani after violence over madrasa demolition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: February 08, 2024 22:27 IST
Curfew was imposed here Thursday after local residents set vehicles on fire and hurled stones, injuring at least 60 people, over the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa.

IMAGE: Violence broke out in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani following an anti-encroachment drive on Thursday. Photograph: ANI on X

Police said most of the around 60 people hospitalised after the violence in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area were police personnel and municipal workers involved in the demolition of a local madrasa.

Also, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued against the rioters.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar told ANI that the state government has also demanded the Ministry of Home Affairs for additional police forces and has deployed four additional central forces.

 

Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said a notice was served earlier on the madrasa constructed illegally on government land.

A large number of local people gathered to resist the demolition team when it arrived, escorted by policemen.

As a bulldozer razed the madrasa, mobs pelted stones at policemen and set fire to vehicles.

Additional force was summoned to the area, police said.

In state capital Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami summoned a meeting of senior officials.

A curfew was announced in the entire Halwani city.

SSP Meena said the demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Panda Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh and SDM Paritosh Verma.

-- with inputs from ANI

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

