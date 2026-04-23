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Supreme Court Stays Amit Jogi's Life Sentence In Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 23, 2026 17:01 IST

The Supreme Court has provided relief to Amit Jogi by staying the Chhattisgarh High Court's verdict that sentenced him to life imprisonment in the 2003 murder case of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court stayed the Chhattisgarh High Court's verdict sentencing Amit Jogi to life imprisonment.
  • Amit Jogi was convicted in the 2003 murder case of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi.
  • The case was initially investigated by state police and later transferred to the CBI.
  • The Supreme Court issued a notice to the CBI on Jogi's plea against the high court verdict.
  • The High Court reopened proceedings following Supreme Court directions on a CBI appeal.

In a major relief to Amit Jogi, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Chhattisgarh High Court verdict, which had handed down life imprisonment to the son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi in the 2003 murder case of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ramvatar Jaggi was shot dead in Raipur on June 4, 2003, when Ajit Jogi was the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

 

High Court Conviction and Appeal

The Chhattisgarh High Court, on April 2, convicted Jogi and directed him to surrender before jail authorities in three weeks to undergo life imprisonment in the case.

On May 31, 2007, a trial court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against 28 accused.

It, however, acquitted Amit Jogi, the president of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by his late father, of the charges levelled against him.

Supreme Court Intervention

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi took note of the submissions of senior advocates Vivek Tankha and Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jogi, while staying his conviction and the sentence in the case.

Senior advocates Sidhharth Luthra and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the victim's family member, opposed the submission.

While staying the HC verdict, the top court also issued a notice to the CBI on the plea of Jogi.

Jogi had moved the top court against the high court verdict.

Background of the Case

The HC had reopened proceedings in the 2003 murder case last month following directions from the Supreme Court on an appeal by the CBI.

The case, which was initially investigated by the state police, was later transferred to the CBI, which filed a charge sheet against several accused, including Amit Jogi.

The top court, in November last year, had said though the CBI had filed the application after a significant delay, it was equally true that "the charges against respondent Amit Jogi were very grave, involving a conspiracy to murder a member of a rival political party".

The deceased was a close confidant of the then state NCP chief V C Shukla.

The Supreme Court's decision provides temporary relief to Amit Jogi while the case continues. Murder cases in India typically involve investigation by police, followed by a trial in the lower courts, and appeals can be made to higher courts like the High Court and Supreme Court. The CBI's involvement indicates the perceived seriousness and complexity of the case.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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