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Supreme Court Halts Amit Jogi's Sentence In Murder Case: What It Means

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 23, 2026 11:55 IST

The Supreme Court has put a hold on Amit Jogi's life sentence in the Ramavatar Jaggi murder case, reopening scrutiny of the controversial 2003 incident.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court stayed Amit Jogi's life sentence in the 2003 Ramavatar Jaggi murder case.
  • The Chhattisgarh High Court had recently convicted Amit Jogi and directed him to surrender.
  • A trial court had previously acquitted Amit Jogi in 2007, while convicting other accused.
  • The Supreme Court issued a notice to the CBI on Jogi's plea against the High Court verdict.
  • The case was reopened following Supreme Court directions on an appeal by the CBI.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Chhattisgarh High Court verdict which had handed down life imprisonment to Amit Jogi, son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, in the 2003 murder case of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi.

The high court recently convicted Jogi in the case and directed him to surrender before jail authorities.

 

Background of the Amit Jogi Murder Case

On May 31, 2007, a trial court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against 28 accused.

It, however, acquitted Amit Jogi, the president of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by his late father, of the charges levelled against him.

Supreme Court Intervention

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi took note of the submissions of senior advocates Vivek Tankha and Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jogi, while staying his conviction and the sentence in the case.

Senior advocates Sidhharth Luthra and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the victim's family member, opposed the submission.

While staying the HC verdict, the top court also issued a notice to the CBI on the plea of Jogi.

Jogi had moved the top court against the high court verdict.

Reopening of the Case

The HC had reopened proceedings in the 2003 murder case last month following directions from the Supreme Court on an appeal by the CBI.

The case, which was initially investigated by the state police, was later transferred to the CBI, which filed a charge sheet against several accused, including Amit Jogi.

Jaggi was murdered on June 4, 2003, when Ajit Jogi was the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

The case has seen multiple twists, with an initial acquittal followed by a High Court conviction, now stayed by the Supreme Court. The CBI's involvement highlights the complexities of the investigation into the murder that occurred when Amit Jogi's father was Chief Minister. Such cases in India often involve lengthy legal battles and intense scrutiny from both the public and the involved parties.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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