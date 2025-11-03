HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC rejects Jamiat plea for compensation in lynching cases

SC rejects Jamiat plea for compensation in lynching cases

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 03, 2025 14:09 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to pay compensation to the victims of mob lynching.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order which asked the petitioner to approach the state government.

The plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others had sought extensive directions concerning the implementation of the apex court's guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawalla case.

 

The plea highlighted the alleged failure of the state government in implementing the preventive, remedial, and punitive measures prescribed by the apex court in this judgment.

While disposing of a PIL filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind seeking compliance with apex court's guidelines for checking incidents of mob lynching, the high court on July 15 had observed that every incident of mob lynching/mob violence is a separate incident and it cannot be monitored in a public interest litigation.

The high court, however noted that the affected parties have the liberty to first approach the appropriate government authority for the implementation of the apex court's directions.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

HC acquits five in 2007 Rampur CRPF camp attack case
HC acquits five in 2007 Rampur CRPF camp attack case
Society won't forgive us if we don't stand by doctors: SC
Society won't forgive us if we don't stand by doctors: SC
Shimla court gives nod to demolish Sanjauli mosque
Shimla court gives nod to demolish Sanjauli mosque
751 FIRs, but charged only in one: Umar Khalid in SC
751 FIRs, but charged only in one: Umar Khalid in SC
Another name change in Yogi's UP; Mustafabad to be renamed...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 High-Fibre Recipes For A Healthier You

webstory image 2

Is Karela Or Bitter Gourd Healthy? 8 Reasons To Eat It

webstory image 3

Recipe: Manisha's Vadi Che Sambar

VIDEOS

Zero tolerance towards violence! CEC Gyanesh Kumar clear stance days after Mokama incident3:20

Zero tolerance towards violence! CEC Gyanesh Kumar clear...

PM Narendra Modi participates in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar0:25

PM Narendra Modi participates in Chhattisgarh Rajat...

WATCH: After 25 Years, Bihar's Chormara Village Gets Its Own Polling Booth3:15

WATCH: After 25 Years, Bihar's Chormara Village Gets Its...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO