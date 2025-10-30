HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shimla court gives nod to demolish Sanjauli mosque

October 30, 2025 18:57 IST

The district court in Shimla on Thursday upheld the municipal commissioner court's decision to demolish the entire structure of Sanjauli mosque, rejecting a plea by the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board and the Sanjauli Mosque Committee.

IMAGE: Sanjauli Mosque committee begins demolition after the Himachal Waqf Board granted permission for the partial demolition of the Sanjauli Mosque following a court order from the Shimla Municipal Corporation, in Shimla on October 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A court order to demolish three floors of the mosque was being implemented by authorities at the mosque.

The Sanjauli Mosque Committee, however, challenged a May 3 order by the commissioner's court that ordered the demolition of the remaining two floors of the five-storey structure in Sanjauli locality, Shimla.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yajuvinder Singh on Thursday rejected the petitions seeking a stay on the commissioner's court's decision.

 

The court directed to demolish the remaining two floors of the mosque, saying the Waqf Board and the mosque committee were unable to provide valid documents to support their plea, according to Jagat Pal, an advocate representing locals.

Muhammad Latif of the Sanjauli Mosque Committee said they will now move the high court against the decision and will also approach the Supreme Court if required.

On May 3, the commissioner's court had directed the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board to demolish the remaining two floors of the mosque, saying the Waqf Board failed to provide records regarding the ownership of the land.

In October 5, 2024, the commissioner's court had directed the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and the Waqf Board to raze the top three floors of the five-storey mosque, which were found illegal.

Some demolition work has been carried out in the top three floors. The mosque committee had itself offered to demolish the top three floors but has contested the other two floors.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has hailed the district court's decision, saying it will pave the way for similar cases involving 'illegal' mosque constructions.

