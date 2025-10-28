HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Society won't forgive us if we don't stand by doctors: SC

Society won't forgive us if we don't stand by doctors: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 28, 2025 14:07 IST

x

The society will not forgive the judiciary if it doesn't take care of doctors and stand for them, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while reserving its judgment on a plea against non-inclusion of doctors and health workers who lost their lives battling Covid-19 at private clinics, dispensaries and non-recognised hospitals in insurance policies.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo/Rediff archives

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan said the government must ensure that insurance companies settle the valid claims, and added that the assumption that private doctors were working for profit making was not correct.

"Society will not forgive us if we don't take care of our doctors and don't stand for them...

 

"You should compel the insurance company to pay if according to you the condition is met that they were on Covid response and they died because of COVID. Merely because they were not in government duty, the assumption that they were making profits and then they were sitting is not correct," the bench observed orally.

The top court directed the Centre to provide relevant data and information regarding other similar or parallel schemes available apart from the Pradhan Mantri Insurance Scheme.

"Give the data to us and some information about other parallel schemes that are available apart from the Pradhan Mantri scheme. We will lay down the principle and on that basis claims can be made to the insurance company. It is for the insurance company to consider and pass orders on the basis of our judgment," the bench observed.

The top court was hearing a plea by Pradeep Arora and others against a March 9, 2021, order of the Bombay high court, which held that private hospital staffers were not entitled to receive benefits under the insurance scheme unless their services were requisitioned by the state or the central government.

A plea was filed in the high court by Kiran Bhaskar Surgade, who lost her husband -- who ran a private clinic in Thane -- to Covid-19 in 2020.

The insurance company rejected her claim under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) on the ground that her husband's clinic was not recognised as a Covid-19 hospital.

The PMGKP was announced in March 2020, and its coverage has been extended since then.

It was launched to provide a safety net to the health workers to ensure that in case of any adversity due to Covid-19, their families are taken care of.

An insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh is provided to the health workers under the PMKGP scheme, which has become a safety net for the dependents of the Covid warriors who lost their lives to the infection.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'We have lost 10 months of our lives'
'We have lost 10 months of our lives'
Is this how we treat our doctors?
Is this how we treat our doctors?
Why the doctors' strike ended as a bittersweet victory
Why the doctors' strike ended as a bittersweet victory
Women Must Have Cover 10 Times Their Income
Women Must Have Cover 10 Times Their Income
SC orders Railways to compensate widow after 20-year legal battle
SC orders Railways to compensate widow after 20-year legal battle

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Snake-Free Countries

webstory image 2

Chicken Corn Soup: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

A Banana Every Day? 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs Chhath Puja rituals at Hathi ghat near ITO2:09

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs Chhath Puja rituals at...

Zareen Khan spotted with a mystery man in Bandra0:34

Zareen Khan spotted with a mystery man in Bandra

Aircraft for Delhi's cloud-seeding trial takes off from Kanpur0:41

Aircraft for Delhi's cloud-seeding trial takes off from...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO