News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against talaq-e-hasan

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against talaq-e-hasan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 25, 2022 19:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to accord an urgent hearing on a plea that sought to declare the practice of talaq-e-hasan and all other forms of “unilateral extra-judicial talaq” as void and unconstitutional, claiming them to be arbitrary and irrational.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

A vacation bench of Justices DrY Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi asked the counsel, who mentioned the matter for urgent listing, to mention it before the bench next week.

In talaq-e-hasan, talaq is pronounced once a month, over three months.

 

If cohabitation is not resumed during this period, divorce gets formalised after the third utterance in the third month.

However, if cohabitation resumes after the first or second utterance of talaq, the parties are assumed to have reconciled and the pronouncement of talaq in the first or second instance is treated as having been revoked.

A Muslim woman has filed the plea, through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, and also sought a direction to the Centre to frame guidelines for gender and religion-neutral uniform grounds and procedure of divorce for all citizens.

Senior advocate Pinky Anand mentioned the matter for urgent listing and told the bench that the petition relates to a challenge to talaq-e-hasan.

She said two notices have been issued to the petitioner for talaq-e-hasan through the lawyer and the third notice will be the final one.

“When was the notice issued?” the bench asked.

The senior lawyer said the first notice was issued on April 19 and now, the second notice has been issued.

“We will keep it on the re-opening. There is no urgency,” the bench observed.

The counsel said by that time, everything will be over.

“All right, you can mention it in the next week,” the bench said, adding, “You can take your chance next week”.

In her plea, the petitioner has said that the practice of talaq-e-hasan and other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq is “neither harmonious with the modern principles of human rights and gender equality nor an integral part of the Islamic faith”.

It claimed that many Islamic nations have restricted such practice, while it “continues to vex” the Indian society in general and Muslim women like the petitioner in particular.

The plea has also sought to declare section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937 as void and unconstitutional for allegedly being violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, and 25 of the Constitution in so far as it validates the practice of talaq-e-hasan and other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Instant talaq victim in burqa campaigns for BJP
Instant talaq victim in burqa campaigns for BJP
New law on triple talaq challenged in SC, Delhi HC
New law on triple talaq challenged in SC, Delhi HC
'No more Talaq-Talaq-Talaq'
'No more Talaq-Talaq-Talaq'
Why Saville won't go back the country of her birth
Why Saville won't go back the country of her birth
Yasin Malik Verdict: Clashes In Srinagar
Yasin Malik Verdict: Clashes In Srinagar
Mary, Meet World Champion Nikhat Zareen
Mary, Meet World Champion Nikhat Zareen
How's the prasad Mr Sibal: Jitin Prasada's payback
How's the prasad Mr Sibal: Jitin Prasada's payback
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SC bans 'unconstitutional' instant talaq in 3:2 verdict

SC bans 'unconstitutional' instant talaq in 3:2 verdict

Big win for Modi govt as triple talaq bill gets RS nod

Big win for Modi govt as triple talaq bill gets RS nod

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances