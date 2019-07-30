In a big win for Modi govt, triple talaq bill gets RS nod

July 30, 2019 19:16 IST

The Upper House passed the bill by 99 votes in favour and 84 against it.

Parliament on Tuesday approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha following non-aligned Biju Janata Dal extending support and the National Democratic Alliance constituents, Janata Dal-United and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam walking out.

Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week and with Rajya Sabha now approving it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men will be punishable by jail term of up to three years.

It earlier rejected an opposition sponsored motion to send the bill to a Rajya Sabha Select Committee with 100 votes against it as compared to 84 in favour.

While the BJD supported the legislation, the JD-U and the AIADMK walked out, lowering the majority mark which normally stands at 121.

The ruling NDA has 107 members in the 242-member Rajya Sabha.

The NDA was also helped by the absence of some members of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party as well as those of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the YSR-Congress.

The same strategy had helped the government push through the contentious amendment to the Right To Information Act last week despite lacking numbers in the Upper House.

Once granted assent by the President, the bill will replace an ordinance promulgated last on February 21 to the same effect as the bill.

Replying to a four-and-half-hour debate on the bill, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cited jail provisions in the legislations that ban dowry and multiple marriages by Hindu men to justify the three-year jail term for Muslim men practices triple talaq.

To Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, who termed the bill as a politically motivated move to destroy Muslim households with domestic fights, the minister said the Congress leader should think of why his party could never win majority following the peak of 400-plus seats it won in 1984.

He saw the 1986 Shah Bano case, where the Congress did not stick its neck out to support women rights, as the main reason for the downfall of the party.

The law, he said, was not being brought due to the Supreme Court ruling of 2017 declaring talaq-e-biddat, commonly referred to as instant triple talaq, unconstitutional.

"I am a minister of Narendra Modi government and not Rajiv Gandhi government," he said citing the Shah Bano case of 1986.

He said he cannot leave in lurch women who have been divorced by triple talaq via WhatsApp or other such means.

When Muslim world is trying to reform, why can't a democracy do the same, he said.

Trying to shed anti-Muslim image, he said his party gave the nation a President from the same community.

On opposition charge of targeting Muslims, he said that the BJP may be getting a little less votes from the community but it considers them very much a part of the country and works on the principle of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'.

Prasad said the bill should not be seen through a political prism as it is a matter of humanity, woman empowerment and gender equality.

"More than 20 Islamic nations have regulated triple talaq," he said.

Azad said the opposition has been forced to vote against the bill after the government did not accept their demand to send it to a select committee and make triple talaq a civil offence.

The triple talaq bill could not make it through the Upper House earlier this year during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, although it was passed by Lok Sabha.

The bill was again passed by the Lok Sabha last week amid a walkout by several opposition parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress.

The opposition parties say in its current form, the proposed law could be misused to harass Muslims and wanted it to be reviewed by a parliamentary committee.

Objecting to the criminal provision leading to imprisonment for three years for Muslim men for instant triple talaq, Azad said it was like sending someone to jail for hurling abuses or making threats in a fit of rage as it is often seen in relationships.

"I request you to send this bill to select committee (Rajya Sabha). The select committee will discuss it. It will see what needs to be removed from the bill and what had to be retained," Azad said.

Participating in the debate on 'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019', the senior Congress leader alleged the real objective behind bringing the bill was the destruction of Muslim families.

He claimed that the objections raised by him earlier have not been addressed by the government, and instead only "cosmetic surgery" has been done.

Claiming that the proposed legislation was "politically motivated", he said it will lead to discord in Muslim families and society, and if the government wants to listen to Supreme Court it should also bring a law on lynching and not resort to selective implementation.

Azad said in Islam, marriage is a civil contract and the government is trying to give it a "criminal face" through the proposed legislation.

Opposing the bill, he said a law should not be made to "finish one particular religion" and claimed that the "cat has come out of the bag".

He said the government should not target one section by framing an "unconstitutional" law but instead provide 33 per cent reservation to women for their empowerment, the way the Congress government had earlier brought in reservation for women in panchayats, corporations and local bodies.

He sought to know if the government will provide sustenance allowance to women whose husbands would face prison under the provisions of the proposed legislation.

"This bill is politically motivated. This (bill is such that) minorities remain engaged in personal conflict. Husband will hire lawyer against wife and wife will hire lawyer against husband.

"They will sell their land or home to fight the case.... The wife and children will be on the roads and after the husband is released from jail he will commit suicide or become a dacoit or thief or start begging," Azad said.

Triple talaq according to Supreme Court is null and void, Azad said, wondering how Muslim men after staying in jail for three years will go home and live peacefully with their wives.

Accusing the government of being selective in honouring the Supreme Court order, Azad asked the law minister if he would implement all the minority judgements given by the apex court since 1947.

Azad accused the government of "double speak" and said it is not just Muslim women, but also Hindu, Christian and Jain women who need empowerment.