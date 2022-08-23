News
SC orders 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar be shifted from Tihar jail to Mandoli

SC orders 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar be shifted from Tihar jail to Mandoli

Source: PTI
August 23, 2022 12:14 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that alleged 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife be shifted from Tihar jail to Mandoli jail in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Sukesh Chandrasekhar being produced in court. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench of Justices S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order on a plea filed by Chandrashekhar and his wife alleging a threat to their lives and seeking a transfer to a prison outside Delhi. 

 

Chandrashekhar has been jailed on charges of purported money laundering and duping several people.

"Having considered the materials on the record and also having regard to the order made on June 17, 2022, this court is of the opinion that in terms of the statement made by the respondent on June 23, 2022, the petitioners should be shifted to Mandoli jail. It is accordingly ordered," the bench said.

The top court said the petitioners be shifted to Mandoli jail within a week.

"This is an order for both," the bench said orally.

