News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC issues notice to Karnataka govt over hijab ban

SC issues notice to Karnataka govt over hijab ban

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 29, 2022 11:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Karnataka government on pleas challenging the Karnataka high court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

IMAGE: Muslim students talk to police personnel after they were asked to take off their hijab before entering the ATNCC College campus in Shivamogga. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notice to the state on the pleas and posted them for hearing on September 5.

The bench pulled up some of the petitioners, who sought adjournment in the matter, and said it would not permit "this kind of forum shopping".

 

Several petitions have been filed in the apex court against the Karnataka High Court verdict holding that wearing of hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice which can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The high court had dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classroom.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Why is the hijab being singled out?'
'Why is the hijab being singled out?'
Hijab Row: Politics Of Communal Polarisation
Hijab Row: Politics Of Communal Polarisation
'You cannot bring religion to school'
'You cannot bring religion to school'
Twin Towers Gone In Just 12 Seconds!
Twin Towers Gone In Just 12 Seconds!
'I want to be famous like Neha Kakkar'
'I want to be famous like Neha Kakkar'
Hardik, All The Way
Hardik, All The Way
India's active Covid cases decline to 84,931
India's active Covid cases decline to 84,931
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Hijab row: '50-50 fault with both sides'

Hijab row: '50-50 fault with both sides'

Muslim Women And The Hijab Debate

Muslim Women And The Hijab Debate

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances