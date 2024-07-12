News
Rediff.com  » News » SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal, but he will remain in jail

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal, but he will remain in jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: July 12, 2024 11:27 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court after he was sent to the CBI's custody in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case, in New Delhi on June 27, 2024. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The chief minister, however, will remain in jail because the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him subsequently in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred the questions pertaining to legality of his arrest in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case to a larger bench.

 

The top court framed three questions related to power and policy of arrest by the ED, and said Kejriwal will be released on interim bail in terms of the conditions in the order of May 10.

The chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the ED in the money laundering case.

Kejriwal was also arrested by the CBI on June 26 in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
