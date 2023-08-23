News
SC grants bail to Mumbai ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in Antilia case

Source: PTI
August 23, 2023 11:22 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

Businessman Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

 

Sharma -- along with police officers Daya Nayak, Vijay Salaskar and Ravindranath Angre -- was a member of the Mumbai police's encounter squad that killed over 300 criminals in numerous encounters. Salaskar had died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze is the main accused in the Antilia bomb planting case and the killing of Hiran.

A bench of justices A S Bopanna and P S Narasimha had reserved its order on August 21 after hearing submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sharma, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who represented the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case.

Sharma was arrested in the case in June 2021.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
