News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha exonerates Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension

Maha exonerates Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 12, 2023 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Maharashtra government has dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and revoked his suspension order issued in late 2021, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh speaks to media after appearing before the crime branch, in Mumbai, November 21, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least four FIRs related to extortion were registered against Singh in Mumbai and adjoining Thane.

 

The order revoking his suspension was issued by the state home department on Wednesday, the official said.

As per the order, the period of the retired IPS officer's suspension should be treated as he was on duty, he said.

Singh was suspended in December 2021 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in office.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai police file chargesheet against Param Bir
Mumbai police file chargesheet against Param Bir
Param Bir Singh reveals he is in Chandigarh
Param Bir Singh reveals he is in Chandigarh
No more evidence against Deshmukh: Param Bir Singh
No more evidence against Deshmukh: Param Bir Singh
French Open ups prize money for 2023
French Open ups prize money for 2023
Delhi govt moves SC, alleges Centre defying its order
Delhi govt moves SC, alleges Centre defying its order
Made a mistake of doubting him: Gauff
Made a mistake of doubting him: Gauff
BJP, Cong or JD-S? Stage set for counting in Karnataka
BJP, Cong or JD-S? Stage set for counting in Karnataka
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CBI takes over probe into 5 cases against Param Bir

CBI takes over probe into 5 cases against Param Bir

Param Bir told me don't collect money for anyone: Waze

Param Bir told me don't collect money for anyone: Waze

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances