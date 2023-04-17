News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC fines Mumbai Metro Rs 10 lakh for extra tree-cutting at Aarey

SC fines Mumbai Metro Rs 10 lakh for extra tree-cutting at Aarey

Source: PTI
April 17, 2023 14:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Observing that the Mumbai Metro has made an attempt to overreach the court's jurisdiction, the Supreme Court on Monday directed it to pay Rs 10 lakh fine within two weeks for felling of trees in Aarey forest beyond permission.

IMAGE: The first set of four coaches for the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 corridor seen in Aarey at Goregaon, Mumbai, August 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said it was improper on Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (MMRCL) part to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84.

 

The top court, however, permitted the company to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay on tree felling would lead to the public project being brought to a standstill which is not desirable.

"MMRCL within a period of two weeks should provide an amount of 10 lakh to the conservator of forests. The conservator shall ensure that all afforestation which has been directed is completed," the bench said.

"We request the director of IIT Bombay to depute a team for the purpose of verifying compliance. A report should be submitted to this court in three weeks," it added.

The apex court had in 2019 taken suo motu cognisance of a letter petition addressed to the Chief Justice of India by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the felling of trees in the colony.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Aarey carshed threat to many species: Activists
Aarey carshed threat to many species: Activists
Heavy police force at Mumbai's Aarey, roads closed
Heavy police force at Mumbai's Aarey, roads closed
Maharashtra lifts stay on Metro car shed at Aarey
Maharashtra lifts stay on Metro car shed at Aarey
Bhatinda jawan killed 4 colleagues over personal enmity
Bhatinda jawan killed 4 colleagues over personal enmity
Tendulkars In The Spotlight At Wankhede
Tendulkars In The Spotlight At Wankhede
Will BSE's Tweaks Affect Nifty?
Will BSE's Tweaks Affect Nifty?
2nd Muslim ex-MP murdered with impunity: Owaisi
2nd Muslim ex-MP murdered with impunity: Owaisi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

HC grills BMC on cutting 177 more trees at Aarey

HC grills BMC on cutting 177 more trees at Aarey

SC allows Mumbai Metro to pursue Aarey tree felling

SC allows Mumbai Metro to pursue Aarey tree felling

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances