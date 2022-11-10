News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sabarimala declared 'liquor and drug-free zone' ahead of Mandalam festival

Sabarimala declared 'liquor and drug-free zone' ahead of Mandalam festival

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 10, 2022 17:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Kerala government on Thursday declared the premises of Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala and its nearby areas as 'liquor and drug-free zone' as the annual two-month-long Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival is just days away.

The annual festival, which used to attract millions of devotees from and outside the country to the hill shrine, begins on November 17 and concludes on January 15, 2023.

 

Besides the "Sannidhanam" (temple complex), Pamba, Triveni, Marakoottam, Sabari Peedam and so on, several areas in Perinadu and Kollamula villages in Ranni taluk here were declared as the liquor and drug-free zones, official sources here said.

An order has been issued banning the consumption and sale of alcohol, drugs and tobacco products in these areas from November 14 to January 22, 2023, they said.

Pilgrims, vendors and all other people entering Sabarimala, Pamba, Nilakkal and adjoining areas should be cautious in this regard, they said.

Multilingual warning boards have been installed in various locations about the prohibition of alcohol and other intoxicants.

Another government notification has been issued opening temporary range offices at Sannidhanam, Nilakkal and Pamba in connection with the annual festival.

Joint raids of police, excise and forest officials are being carried out for the strict implementation of the ban.

An excise control room based in Pamba would start functioning from November 14 under the aegis of Assistant Excise Commissioner, an official statement said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What SC's minority verdict said in Sabarimala case
What SC's minority verdict said in Sabarimala case
Gold-plated roof of Sabarimala temple found leaking
Gold-plated roof of Sabarimala temple found leaking
'SC understood feelings of Sabarimala temple devotees'
'SC understood feelings of Sabarimala temple devotees'
Why haven't you arrested Jacqueline yet, court asks ED
Why haven't you arrested Jacqueline yet, court asks ED
SC to set up bench to hear Gyanvapi case on Friday
SC to set up bench to hear Gyanvapi case on Friday
T20 WC PIX: England dump India; meet Pak in final
T20 WC PIX: England dump India; meet Pak in final
Punjab: Dera follower shot dead in view of CCTV
Punjab: Dera follower shot dead in view of CCTV
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Sabarimala temple is not discriminatory at all'

'Sabarimala temple is not discriminatory at all'

Sabarimala board defends use of 'halal' jaggery in HC

Sabarimala board defends use of 'halal' jaggery in HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances