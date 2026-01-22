HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC allows Hindus, Muslims to offer prayers at MP's Bhojshala on Basant Panchami

SC allows Hindus, Muslims to offer prayers at MP's Bhojshala on Basant Panchami

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 22, 2026 14:14 IST

Hindus will offer prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami while Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on Friday.

IMAGE: A view of 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Hindus consider Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community calls it Kamal Maula mosque
  • As per an ASI order, Hindus have been given the right to worship at Bhojshala every Tuesday, while the Muslim community can offer prayers on Fridays
  • security has been stepped up at the disputed 11th-century monument

The Supreme Court has allowed Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami on Friday at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, while permitting Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on the day.

The top court on Thursday also directed that a list of persons from the Muslim community coming for namaz be given to the district administration.

Hindu and Muslim groups have sought nod for religious activities at the Bhojshala complex on January 23, a Friday when Saraswati Puja will also be celebrated on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi made an appeal to both sides to observe mutual respect and cooperate with the state and district administration for maintenance of law and order.

It directed the district administration to make law and order arrangements at the site for offering of prayers.

Hindus consider Bhojshala, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected 11th-century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community calls it Kamal Maula mosque.

Under an arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja on the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays and Muslims offer 'namaz' in the complex on Fridays. PTI PKS SJK

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
