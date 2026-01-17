HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohli chants 'Jai Shree Mahakal' ahead of NZ ODI decider

Kohli chants 'Jai Shree Mahakal' ahead of NZ ODI decider

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 17, 2026 09:37 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli seeks Mahakal’s blessings in Ujjain. Photograph: ANI/X

Former Indian skipper and star cricketer Virat Kohli, along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav, offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday.

Virat Kohli

 

The duo will feature in India's third ODI against New Zealand in the series decider at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on January 18 after the visitors denied the Men in Blue the opportunity to gain an unassailable lead in the second match of the three-match series at Rajkot.

Kohli, Kuldeep offer prayers

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav offers prayers in Ujjain. Photograph: ANI/X

After offering prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, while speaking to ANI, Kuldeep Yadav said, "It was a very good experience. It's been 9 years since I first had darshan here. It brings a lot of joy and bliss. By the grace of God, everything is good, and if his grace remains, we will perform well in the World Cup."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
