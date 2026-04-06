Sharad Satya Chauhan Named Punjab Vigilance Bureau Chief in Police Reshuffle

In a significant reshuffle, Sharad Satya Chauhan has been appointed as the new Punjab vigilance chief, marking a change in leadership within the state's police force.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Sharad Satya Chauhan, a 1992-batch IPS officer, is the new Special DGP-cum-Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau in Punjab.

The Punjab government reshuffled six IPS officers, leading to the appointment of the new vigilance chief.

P K Sinha, the outgoing vigilance chief, has been appointed as OSD, law and order, and will later take over as special DGP, law and order.

Several other IPS officers have been assigned new roles within the Punjab police force, including changes in the Punjab Police Housing Corporation and NRI Affairs.

Senior IPS officer Sharad Satya Chauhan has been appointed as the Punjab vigilance chief as the state government shifted six IPS officers in a reshuffle on Monday.

Chauhan, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the state's Special DGP-cum-Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, replacing senior IPS officer P K Sinha, according to an official order.

Chauhan was currently holding the charge of Special DGP-cum-managing director, Punjab Police Housing Corporation.

Sinha has been appointed as OSD, law and order. He will take over as special DGP, law and order on May 1 after Arpit Shukla superannuates.

Other Key Appointments

Ram Singh, who is Special DGP, Technical Support Services, has been given the additional charge of Special DGP-cum-Commandant General, Punjab Home Guards and Director, Civil Defence, according to the order.

Arun Pal Singh has been posted as managing director, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, while R K Jaiswal, who is ADGP NRI Affairs, has been given the additional charge of ADGP Jails.

Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, IPS, Deputy Inspector General, Anti-gangster Task Force, has been placed at the disposal of the DGP, Punjab, till further orders.