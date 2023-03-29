6 Punjab police officers transferred days after Amritpal Singh's escape

The Punjab government on Wednesday shifted six police officials, including the senior superintendent of police Jalandhar (Rural), in Jalandhar district, where radical preacher Amritpal Singh escaped the police dragnet earlier this month.

IMAGE: A CCTV image of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has surfaced online, showing him on a motorised cart with his bike and the person who rode it. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three officers posted in other districts were also transferred in the reshuffle.

According to an official order, Punjab Police Services (PPS) officer Swarandeep Singh, who was the SSP Jalandhar (Rural), has been posted as deputy commissioner of police (investigation) in Amritsar.

Mukhwinder Singh, who was DCP (Investigation), Amritsar, has been posted as SSP Jalandhar (Rural).

PPS officer Manjit Kaur, who was Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Jalandhar Rural has been posted as superintendent (SP), Kapurthala, as per the order.

PPS officer Sarabjit Singh, who was SP (Investigation) Jalandhar Rural, has been given the charge of SP (Investigation) Hoshiarpur. Manpreet Singh will now be SP (Investigation) Jalandhar Rural.

IPS officer Vatsala Gupta, who was deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), Jalandhar, has been posted as DCP (headquarters), Amritsar while additional DCP, Jalandhar Jagjit Singh has been given the charge of SP (operations), Gurdaspur, as per the order.

Ravcharan Singh Brar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Ludhiana, has been posted as joint commissioner of police, Jalandhar and Jaskiranjit Singh has been posted as deputy commissioner of police (rural), Ludhiana.

The Punjab Police had launched a crackdown against Amritpal and members of his pro-Khalistan 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18.

He, however, escaped the police dragnet in Jalandhar district, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

The police operation began about three weeks after Amritpal and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.