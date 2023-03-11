News
Satish Kaushik death: Police recovers 'medicines' from farmhouse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 11, 2023 14:28 IST
The Delhi Police has recovered some medicines from a farmhouse where actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik had attended a party a day before he died due to a heart attack, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. Photograph: PTI Photo

Kaushik (66) died after suffering the heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

He felt dizzy late on Wednesday night and was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, abutting Delhi, where he was declared "brought dead on arrival".

 

According to officials, police are waiting for the detailed autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of Kaushik's death. Some medicines have been recovered from the farmhouse in southwest Delhi where Kaushik had attended the party on Wednesday.

A list of guests at the party has also been prepared, the officials added.

Kaushik's post-mortem examination was conducted at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Kaushik, whose directing credits include Tere Naam and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, is survived by wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
