IMAGE: Satish Kaushik in Mr & Mrs Khiladi.

Juhi Chawla is among those who are devastated by Satish Kaushik's sudden death. The duo have worked together in films like Mr & Mrs Khiladi, Deewana Mastana and the recent Sharmaji Namkeen.

"When I was really young and just entering the film industry, I remember watching Mr India," Juhi recalls in this conversation with Rediff.com Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, "Of course, one loved Srideviji and Anil Kapoor and the film, but I was equally charmed by Calendar."

It was really sad to hear about Satish Kaushikji.

When I was really young and just entering the film industry, I remember watching Mr India.

Of course, one loved Srideviji and Anil Kapoor and the film, but I was equally charmed by Calendar.

I think that was the first time I watched Satish Kaushikji. He was so good and Calendar was such a lovable character.

Today, when I looked at the films I had done, I was surprised to find that we have worked in two, Deewana Mastana and Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Sadly, I can't remember anything from the shoots, maybe because we didn't have any scenes together.

IMAGE: A scene from Sharmaji Namkeen.

More recently, we were together in Sharmaji Namkeen.

When the film was to be launched, a certain actor was to play the role of Sharmaji's childhood friend, K K Chaddha.

Then the makers learnt that Chintuji (Rishi Kapoor, who partially played the titular role till his untimely demise) was unwell and the film was stalled.

He went away for a year for treatment. When he returned, the film was restarted.

This time, they took Satish Kaushikji to play the friend and I was really happy because it is such a funny role.

Chaddha is constantly nagging Sharmaji after his retirement, wondering what's with him and why he is not going out there and doing all the things he was proposing, instead of turning down every opportunity.

He gives the funniest ideas and suggests the strangest things.

All his scenes were with Chintuji and I got to interact with Satishji for a really short time, towards the end of the climax.

But whenever he was on screen, one enjoyed watching him because he had such a cute personality.