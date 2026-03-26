Congress Leader Alleges Vijayan is Appeasing Modi and Shah

Congress leader V D Satheesan accuses Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of aligning with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah by targeting Rahul Gandhi, raising concerns about compromised investigations and political motivations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress leader V D Satheesan accuses Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of targeting Rahul Gandhi to appease PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Satheesan alleges Vijayan was blackmailed in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank case to ensure BJP's victory in Thrissur.

Satheesan claims the Sabarimala gold loss case probe is stalled due to pressure from the Chief Minister's Office.

Satheesan criticises the CPI(M)'s inaction against leaders arrested in the Sabarimala gold loss case, suggesting fear of exposing ministers' involvement.

Satheesan questions Vijayan's government's stance on women's entry into Sabarimala temple, highlighting inconsistencies in their Supreme Court affidavit.

Congress leader V D Satheesan on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is targeting Rahul Gandhi to get into the good books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He was responding to Vijayan's allegation that Gandhi and the Congress are a "B-team" of the BJP.

"They are blackmailing him (Chief Ministers) to win seats here. To ensure the victory of Suresh Gopi in Thrissur, he was blackmailed using the ED in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank case in the 2024 Lok Sabha election," Satheesan alleged.

He further claimed that Vijayan is bowing before BJP leaders and would "sign any paper they demand".

"He even misled his own Cabinet by signing the PM SHRI scheme without informing ministers," he said.

Satheesan said that the entire country is aware that Rahul Gandhi is leading an uncompromising fight against what he termed a "fascist, autocratic and communal" Narendra Modi government.

"I want to ask Vijayan whether the ED questioning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for 55 hours was part of any deal. You may get into their good books and come out of cases, but such accusations should not be made against Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Sabarimala Gold Loss Case

He also alleged that the probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case is not progressing due to pressure from the Chief Minister's Office on the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

All those arrested in the case have been released on statutory bail and are allegedly tampering with evidence, he said.

"What surprises us most is that no action has been taken by the CPI(M) against its top leaders who were arrested in the case. One such leader continues to be in the party's district committee. This is because there is fear that they may reveal the involvement of ministers and former ministers," he alleged.

He alleged that the Chief Minister and the CPI(M) had aided those accused in the alleged loss of gold from temple artefacts and said the issue would be raised during the election campaign.

Sabarimala Temple Entry Issue

On the issue of the entry of women of menstruating age into Sabarimala temple, Satheesan said the CPI(M) government has not taken a clear stand before the Supreme Court through its affidavit.

Referring to the government affidavit, he said it suggests that the court should take a stand after consulting scholars.

"Was the attempt to facilitate the entry of women into Sabarimala in 2018 done after consulting scholars?" he asked.

He welcomed the reports that Vigilance submitted an affidavit before the Kerala High Court, stating that there was no evidence to register a case over alleged irregularities in the construction of the Sabarimala gold flag mast when UDF members were part of the Devaswom Board.

He said the construction was carried out in the presence of a court-appointed Advocate Commissioner, who submitted a report to the High Court, which appreciated the board for following due procedures.