Rediff.com  » News » Sanjay Sinh quits from Cong, Rajya Sabha, to join BJP

Sanjay Sinh quits from Cong, Rajya Sabha, to join BJP

July 30, 2019 15:00 IST

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Sinh, who hails from the Amethi royal family, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and said he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

Sinh, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam, also resigned from the Upper House of Parliament, sources said, adding that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.

 

Addressing a press conference, the leader said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

Sinh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh.

He had unsuccessful contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. BJP's Maneka Gandhi won from there.

