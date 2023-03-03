News
Rediff.com  » News » Conrad Sangma likely to meet guv on Friday to stake claim to form govt

Conrad Sangma likely to meet guv on Friday to stake claim to form govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 03, 2023 01:09 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is likely to meet state Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday morning to stake claim to form the next government, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Conrad Sangma celebrates his election victory. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sangma, also the president of the ruling NPP, will go to Raj Bhawan at 11:30 am on Friday and meet the governor to apprise him of the assembly election results, the official said.

 

"The MLAs of NPP and other allies will also accompany him. They will stake claim to form the next government," he added. Before meeting the Governor, Sangma will address a press conference.

The National People's Party emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.

As the party fell short of the magic figure of 31 in the 60-member assembly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Sangma sought the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in forming the new government.

The United Democratic Party, which was NPP's ally in the Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies. It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each.

The newly formed Voice of the People Party won four seats, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party and the People's Democratic Front won two seats each.

Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
