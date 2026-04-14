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Home  » News » Samrat Choudhary to script history as BJP's first Bihar CM

Samrat Choudhary to script history as BJP's first Bihar CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 16:46 IST

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Samrat Choudhary's election as BJP legislature party leader signals a significant shift in Bihar politics, positioning him to succeed Nitish Kumar as the next Chief Minister.

IMAGE: Bihar deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and others at the legislative party meeting at the Bihar BJP office, in Patna, April 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Samrat Choudhary elected as BJP legislature party leader in Bihar.
  • Choudhary's election follows Nitish Kumar's resignation as Chief Minister.
  • BJP is the largest party in the Bihar assembly with 89 MLAs.
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan oversaw the election as central observer.
  • Choudhary is expected to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar as the NDA legislature party leader.

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was elected the Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party leader on Tuesday, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The BJP, the single largest party in the 243-strong assembly with 89 MLAs, elected Choudhary as its legislature party leader soon after Nitish Kumar, who heads the Janata Dal-United and became a Rajya Sabha MP last week, submitted his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain as the chief minister.

 

Chouhan, whom the BJP parliamentary board named central observer for the legislature party leader's election, told reporters, "Samrat Chaudhary was unanimously elected as the BJP's legislature party leader."

Choudhary, BJP MLA from Tarapur, will be the next CM of Bihar after his election as the NDA legislature party leader.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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