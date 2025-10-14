HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 deputy CMs, 6 ministers in BJP's 1st Bihar list

2 deputy CMs, 6 ministers in BJP's 1st Bihar list

Last updated on: October 14, 2025 16:15 IST

The Bharatya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively, and six state ministers. 

IMAGE: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary. Photograph: @samrat4bjp/X

The list also includes nine women candidates, including sitting Minister Renu Devi, who will seek re-election from the Bettiah Assembly constituency. Shreyasi Singh, a sitting MLA and Arjuna awardee, will contest from the Jamui seat, seeking another term.

 

Sitting ministers Mangal Pandey will contest from Siwan, Nitin Nabin from Bankipur, Nitish Mishra from Jhanjharpur, Krishna Kumar Mantoo from Amnour and Prem Kumar from Gaya Town.

Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad will contest from the Katihar seat, Sanjay Sarogi from Darbhanga, Kundan Kumar from Begusarai, Rohit Pandey from Bhagalpur, Kumar Pranay from Munger and Ramkripal Yadav from Danapur.

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

