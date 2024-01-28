BJP to get 2 deputy CMs in new Bihar govt?

Samrat Choudhary was on Sunday elected the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party legislative party in Bihar, while Vijay Kumar Sinha was elected its deputy leader.

IMAGE: Samrat Chaudhary (second from right) has been elected as the BJP legislative party in Bihar and Vijay Sinha (third from right) as the deputy Leader in Patna, January 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

With these elevations, Choudhary, the state BJP president, and Sinha are likely to be made the deputy CMs in the new National Democratic Alliance government that will be formed in the state.

"In the legislative party meeting held today, BJP MLAs approved the proposal to form an NDA government in the state with JD-U's (Janata Dal-United) support. State BJP president Samrat Chaudhary was elected leader of the legislative party and Vijay Sinha was elected deputy leader," the BJP's in-charge of Bihar Vinod Tawde said after JD-U president Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister.

Senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad told PTI-Video that "most certainly" Choudhary and Sinha will be the party's choice for the post of deputy CMs.

Other party leaders who are likely to be made ministers in the new government are Nitin Nabin, Shahnawaz Hussain, Rampreet Paswan, Neeraj Singh Babloo, besides Prasad, another BJP leader said.