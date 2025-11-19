Nitish elected JD-U legislative leader, Samrat as BJP's

Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar was chosen as the leader of its legislature party during a meeting of newly elected MLAs in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday, state minister Shrawon Kumar said.

Photographs: ANI screen grab/X

The decision was taken ahead of a meeting of NDA constituents, where Kumar is also expected to be chosen as the leader of the alliance in the state.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD-U 85, LJP-RV 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

Kumar will take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was named its legislature party leader during a meeting of newly elected MLAs in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

The newly elected MLAs also chose Vijay Kumar Sinha as deputy leader of the BJP's legislature party, he said.

Maurya, who was present in the meeting, said, ”Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were elected as the leader and deputy leader of the BJP's legislature party, respectively."

While Choudhary won from the Tarapur assembly seat, Sinha retained the Lakhisarai constituency in the recently concluded assembly polls.