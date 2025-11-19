HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Nitish elected JD-U legislative leader, Samrat as BJP's

Nitish elected JD-U legislative leader, Samrat as BJP's

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 19, 2025 14:02 IST

x

Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar was chosen as the leader of its legislature party during a meeting of newly elected MLAs in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday, state minister Shrawon Kumar said.

Photographs: ANI screen grab/X

The decision was taken ahead of a meeting of NDA constituents, where Kumar is also expected to be chosen as the leader of the alliance in the state.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD-U 85, LJP-RV 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

 

Kumar will take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was named its legislature party leader during a meeting of newly elected MLAs in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

The newly elected MLAs also chose Vijay Kumar Sinha as deputy leader of the BJP's legislature party, he said.

Maurya, who was present in the meeting, said, ”Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were elected as the leader and deputy leader of the BJP's legislature party, respectively."

While Choudhary won from the Tarapur assembly seat, Sinha retained the Lakhisarai constituency in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nitish Kumar set for record 10th term as Bihar CM
Nitish Kumar set for record 10th term as Bihar CM
'Educated Youth Voted RJD, Uneducated Youth Voted JDU'
'Educated Youth Voted RJD, Uneducated Youth Voted JDU'
'BJP Isn't Undefeatable In North India, But...'
'BJP Isn't Undefeatable In North India, But...'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
Lalu's daughter quits politics, 'disowns' family after RJD rout
Lalu's daughter quits politics, 'disowns' family after RJD rout

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

webstory image 2

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

VIDEOS

Suicide is forbidden in Islam, Congress MP Imran Masood on video of prime accused in Delhi Blast0:44

Suicide is forbidden in Islam, Congress MP Imran Masood...

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, man behind 26 deadly attacks2:52

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader...

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar President Putin handshake hogs limelightMoscow2:57

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO