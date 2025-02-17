HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Sam Pitroda's remark on 'India-China' stokes row

Sam Pitroda's remark on 'India-China' stokes row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 17, 2025 15:21 IST

x

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday cited Indian Overseas Congress leader Sam Pitroda's reported comments downplaying Chinese threat to India to target the opposition party, claiming that his remarks are in line with its leaders' statements in support of China.

IMAGE: Indian Overseas Congress leader Sam Pitroda. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that what Pitroda has said symbolises the mindset of the Congress.

He has openly acknowledged the Congress agreement with the China's ruling party, the BJP leader said.

 

Pitroda was reported to have said that he does not understand the threat India faces from China, claiming that it is often blown out of proportion.

It is a blow to India's prestige, Trivedi said, claiming it appears from his comments that as if India is the aggressor.

The BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP also took up the issue of funding from the US-based ground into India for "voter turnout" and the ruling party's allegation against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for links to Pakistan to hit out at the opposition party.

Asserting that there is no escape route for the Congress now, he said the opposition party must come out with a clarification.

He also played down the then chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi's rejection of the report that a US agency funding was used for raising voter turnout in India when he headed the poll body.

The clearance was given by the then Congress-led UPA government and so it is for the then ruling alliance which should come out with a clarification, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

People in east look Chinese, south like...: Sam Pitroda
People in east look Chinese, south like...: Sam Pitroda
Sam Pitroda quits as Cong's overseas chief after row
Sam Pitroda quits as Cong's overseas chief after row
Modi's 'redistribution' charge gets Pitroda's booster
Modi's 'redistribution' charge gets Pitroda's booster
Why BJP Is More Guilty Than Sam Pitroda
Why BJP Is More Guilty Than Sam Pitroda
Rajiv abolished inheritance tax for Indira's money: PM
Rajiv abolished inheritance tax for Indira's money: PM

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Thai Baby Eggplant Rice: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Sports Stars at Maha Kumbh Mela

webstory image 3

India's 10 Cities With The Worst Traffic

VIDEOS

Nita Ambani reveals how MI discovered Pandya brothers & Bumrah5:05

Nita Ambani reveals how MI discovered Pandya brothers...

Sanya Malhotra spotted at Mumbai Airport1:19

Sanya Malhotra spotted at Mumbai Airport

Drone captures surreal view of Maha Kumbh1:16

Drone captures surreal view of Maha Kumbh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD