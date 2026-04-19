Punjab's New Anti-Sacrilege Law: No Escape For Offenders, Says Minister

Punjab's new anti-sacrilege law introduces stricter penalties, including life imprisonment, to ensure accountability and justice for acts against the Guru Granth Sahib, marking a significant step towards preserving communal harmony.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab enacts a stricter anti-sacrilege law with potential life imprisonment for offenders.

The new law targets not only perpetrators but also masterminds and conspirators of sacrilegious acts.

The legislation addresses the 'mental instability' defence, holding guardians accountable for negligence.

Finance Minister Cheema asserts the law is comprehensive and leaves no loopholes for offenders.

The law aims to protect communal harmony and the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday asserted that the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law leaves no loopholes for offenders to escape justice.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave his assent to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Sunday.

The bill, proposing stricter punishment, including life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh, for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib, was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13 and was sent to the governor for his assent.

Key Provisions of Punjab's New Law

Speaking to the media here, Cheema described the law as a decisive step to preserve communal harmony and uphold the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib. "History reflects a troubling pattern where incidents of beadbi occurred during the tenure of the Akali-BJP government, specifically citing the 1986 Nakodar incident and the 2015 Bargari and Behbal Kalan cases," he added.

Noting that successive regimes "failed" to ensure justice, the finance minister said, "Despite the formation of various commissions and special investigation teams under previous governments, key evidence such as action taken reports went missing and investigation files gathered dust, leaving the culprits and conspirators shielded from the law."

Government's Commitment to Justice

He asserted that the Bhagwant Mann government has worked tirelessly to accelerate investigations that remained stalled for decades.

"For the first time, high-profile figures who previously enjoyed political protection were forced to seek anticipatory bail from courts," he said, reaffirming the government's commitment that every perpetrator, irrespective of social or political stature, will be brought to justice.

Addressing Loopholes and Accountability

"The newly enacted law is designed to be comprehensive and watertight, leaving no loopholes for offenders to escape justice. The act not only targets those who physically commit acts of 'beadbi' but also holds the masterminds and conspirators accountable," Cheema said.

Cheema mentioned that the legislation addresses the common defence of 'mental instability' used to evade prosecution, stating that under the new provisions, if an individual under the care of a guardian commits such an act, the guardian or custodian can also be held liable for negligence, ensuring a higher level of accountability for the protection of the holy scripture.

"This legislation marks the fulfilment of a major guarantee made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the people of Punjab. While previous governments collaborated to create weak laws that failed to stand legal scrutiny, the AAP government delivered a robust legal framework," he added.

He emphasised that this act serves as a stern warning to any forces attempting to disrupt the peace and social fabric of Punjab, "signalling a new era where the dignity of religious faith is protected by the absolute power of the state."

Sacrilege is a sensitive issue in Punjab, and previous incidents have led to social unrest. Under Indian law, acts of sacrilege can be prosecuted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, depending on the intent and impact of the act. The next stage will likely involve the police framing charges under the new law and beginning investigations.