Sachin Pilot's march gets 'overwhelming response' on Day 4

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 14, 2023 17:40 IST
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' on the issues of corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks continued to draw support from people on its fourth day on Sunday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sachin Pilot waves to supporters during a five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur over corruption and other issues, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Sunday, the dissident Congress leader resumed his foot march from Mehla town in Jaipur district and moved towards Mahapura, where he is scheduled to stay the night.

He covered a distance of around 25 km on Sunday.

 

On Monday, Pilot will hold a public meeting near Kamla Nehru Nagar along the Ajmer highway on the culmination of his five-day yatra.

"The yatra is getting overwhelming response from people. Be it the youth or the elderly, all are attending the padayatra," an aide of Pilot said.

Pilot began the foot march from Ajmer on Thursday, challenging Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's top brass as assembly elections in Rajasthan approach.

The yatra mounts further pressure on the party leadership as it hopes to retain the state in the elections at the end of the year.

The march comes days after Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP.

Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in Rajasthan.

He was sacked as the party's state unit president and the deputy chief minister.

The two Congress strongmen in Rajasthan have been at loggerheads over the post of chief minister ever since the party formed the government in the state in 2018.

