Rediff.com  » News » Sachin Pilot's turn won't come because...: Shah on Cong rift

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 15, 2023 18:19 IST
Targeting the Congress in Rajasthan over infighting, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed the party will always give precedence to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sachin Pilot as his contribution is higher in filling its coffers with the "corruption" money from the state.

IMAGE: Amit Shah said that the BJP will go to elections on the basis of the work of the Modi government. Photograph: PTI Photo

"Pilot sits on dharna on any pretext but his number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less and Gehlot's contribution is higher," Shah said while addressing booth-level party workers meeting in Bharatpur.

Gehlot has made the Rajasthan government an "adda (hub) of corruption and has looted the state. This money of corruption has gone to the coffers of the Congress party,” the BJP leader alleged.

 

On the acquittal of the accused in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, Shah alleged that the Congress government did not present proper arguments in the high court due to vote bank politics.

“The government is doing vote bank politics on the deaths of blast victims,” he alleged.

He said that it is "a 3-D government in Rajasthan and three Ds stands for dange (riots), durvyavhar (ill-treatment) with women and 'Dalit' atrocities.

People "will vote out the government in elections,” Shah said and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government with a 2/3 majority in assembly elections and will again win all 25 seats in Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

He said that the BJP will go to elections on the basis of the work of the Modi government, the party ideology and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is one of the most corrupt governments in the history of Rajasthan. People are fed up,” he claimed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Day after fast, Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi
In fresh tiff, Gehlot 'likens Pilot to coronavirus'
Pilot ends 5-hour fast, says struggle will continue
MI vs KKR: Struggling Suryakumar hits nets
Denying ticket can cost...: Shettar's ultimatum to BJP
CAPF constable exam to be held in 15 languages
Amritpal aide who helped him hide in Pilibhit arrested
