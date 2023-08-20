News
Rediff.com  » News » Russia's Luna-25 mission fails as spacecraft smashes into Moon

Russia's Luna-25 mission fails as spacecraft smashes into Moon

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 20, 2023 15:47 IST
Russia's moon mission failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and smashed into the moon, Reuters reported on Sunday.

IMAGE: A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 during its flight to the moon shows the mission emblem and the bucket of the lunar manipulator complex, August 15, 2023. . Photograph: Roscosmos/Handout via Reuters

Russia's state space corporation, Roskosmos, according to the Reuters report, said it had lost contact with the spacecraft shortly after a problem occurred as it was shunted into pre-landing orbit on Saturday.

 

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roskosmos said in a statement, as quoted in the Reuters' report.

Now all eyes will be on India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to make its landing on the Moon's south pole on Wednesday (August 23).

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), around 18:04 IST. The spacecraft is now just three-day away from its final destination, the moon’s south pole.

ISRO is bidding to make a successful soft landing on the moon, which will make India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat after the United States, Russia and China.

“Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity! Let’s continue experiencing the journey together,” ISRO said in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Live actions will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023. (ANI)

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
