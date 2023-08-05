News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Feeling lunar gravity': Chandrayaan-3 enters Moon orbit

'Feeling lunar gravity': Chandrayaan-3 enters Moon orbit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 05, 2023 20:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's ambitious third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on Saturday, the ISRO said.

Photograph: ISRO

The required maneuver was done from an ISRO facility in Bengaluru, the city-headquartered space agency said in a tweet.

"Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC ( ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network ) , Bengaluru," the agency said in a tweet.

 

Perilune is the spacecraft's closest point to the moon.

The next operation - reduction of orbit– will be done at 11 PM on Sunday, ISRO added.

ISRO also shared a message from the satellite to its centres, which read,"MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity."

Over five moves in the three weeks since the launch on July 14, ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the Earth.

Then, on August 1 in a key maneuver -- a slingshot move -- the craft was sent successfully towards the Moon from Earth's orbit.

Following this trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and began following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the moon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chandrayaan-3 to put India in select orbit of nations
Chandrayaan-3 to put India in select orbit of nations
ISRO opts for 'failure-based' design for Chandrayaan-3
ISRO opts for 'failure-based' design for Chandrayaan-3
Moon can be inhabited: Modi on Chandrayaan-3 launch
Moon can be inhabited: Modi on Chandrayaan-3 launch
Art 370 anniv: Govt claims peace in JK; no, says Oppn
Art 370 anniv: Govt claims peace in JK; no, says Oppn
WFI President: Two-way contest between Sanjay, Anita
WFI President: Two-way contest between Sanjay, Anita
More structures razed on 3rd day in violence-hit Nuh
More structures razed on 3rd day in violence-hit Nuh
ODI World Cup: Another date change for Pakistan?
ODI World Cup: Another date change for Pakistan?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Chandrayan-3 goes where no one has been before on Moon

Chandrayan-3 goes where no one has been before on Moon

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances