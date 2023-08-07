SEE: Chandrayaan 3 captures first glimpses of Moon

A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon 'as viewed by Chandrayaan-3'.

The space agency put out the video with a caption "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion".

The video showed the Moon in bluish green colour with many craters.

WATCH: ISRO shares first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan-3

The video was released hours before the second major manoeuvre which is to take place on late Sunday night.