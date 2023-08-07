News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SEE: Chandrayaan 3 captures first glimpses of Moon

SEE: Chandrayaan 3 captures first glimpses of Moon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 07, 2023 09:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon 'as viewed by Chandrayaan-3'.

The space agency put out the video with a caption "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion".

 

The video showed the Moon in bluish green colour with many craters.

WATCH: ISRO shares first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan-3

The video was released hours before the second major manoeuvre which is to take place on late Sunday night.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission
ISRO opts for 'failure-based' design for Chandrayaan-3
ISRO opts for 'failure-based' design for Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayan-3 goes where no one has been before on Moon
Chandrayan-3 goes where no one has been before on Moon
8th Century For Alia, 7th For Ranveer...
8th Century For Alia, 7th For Ranveer...
Delhi services bill in RS today; Cong, AAP issue whip
Delhi services bill in RS today; Cong, AAP issue whip
Hot hot hot: Sobhita Takes Flight In Silver Wings
Hot hot hot: Sobhita Takes Flight In Silver Wings
PIX: Sarfaraz Khan marries Kashmiri girl in Shopian!
PIX: Sarfaraz Khan marries Kashmiri girl in Shopian!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Feeling lunar gravity: Chandrayaan-3 enters Moon orbit

Feeling lunar gravity: Chandrayaan-3 enters Moon orbit

Chandrayaan-3 to put India in select orbit of nations

Chandrayaan-3 to put India in select orbit of nations

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances