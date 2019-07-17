Russia to deliver S-400 by April 2023: Govt

July 17, 2019 15:14 IST

The deliveries of S-400 system from Russia will be made by April 2013, said Union minister of state for defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday in Lok Sabha.

"A contract had been signed on 5 October 2018 for delivery of S-400 system from Russia. The deliveries are likely to be made by April, 2023," Naik said responding to a question about the details of S-400 deal signed with Russia.

India had signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400s during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5, last year, which Washington has indicated that it may trigger Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act or CAATSA sanctions.

On June 26, US Secretary of States Michael Pompeo had said that India and the United States would look for ways to sort out issues pertaining to trade and the S400 missile deal between New Delhi and Moscow.

"When I think about the two issues (trade and S400), I think of them as real opportunities; things that I know we can work together and will provide a foundation for a relationship (between the two countries)," he had said at a joint press conference held with external affairs minister S Jaishankar after talks between them.