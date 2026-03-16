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Home  » News » Russian air defences repel large-scale Ukrainian drone assault on Moscow

Russian air defences repel large-scale Ukrainian drone assault on Moscow

By Vinay Shukla
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 14:11 IST

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Russian air defences claim to have successfully intercepted a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack targeting Moscow, leading to temporary airport disruptions and raising concerns about escalating conflict.

Photograph: ANI Photo/Reuters

Photograph: ANI Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Moscow Mayor reports Russian air defences intercepted 250 Ukrainian drones targeting the capital.
  • The drone attack on Moscow prompted temporary restrictions at Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Vnukovo airports.
  • The Ministry of Defence's Air Defence System was praised for its role in intercepting the drones.
  • The Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow began on March 14, with 159 drones shot down approaching the capital.

Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed 250 Ukrainian drones targeting the capital over the weekend, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

The mayor's remarks came as some of the major airports curtailed their operations on Monday morning.

 

"Thank you to the Ministry of Defence's Air Defence System for your professional and dedicated work," Sobyanin wrote in a social media post, noting that about 250 fixed-wing drones, directly approaching the capital or on the second line of defence, were shot down.

Details of the Drone Attack

A massive Ukrainian drone attack on the city began on March 14.

A total of 159 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down while approaching the capital.

Airport Operations Affected

The drone attack also led to major airports restricting operations on Monday.

"Due to air safety concerns, the capital's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports are currently accepting and dispatching aircraft in coordination with the relevant authorities," the Moskva 24 channel said.

It advised passengers to check their airports' online timetables for possible flight rescheduling.

Another busy airport, Vnukovo in south-west Moscow, also seemed to have been closed for air traffic as no aircraft were seen taking off or landing there.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Vinay Shukla in Moscow, Russia
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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