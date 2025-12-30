HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Russia says Ukrainian drones targeted Putin's home; Zelenskyy denies

Russia says Ukrainian drones targeted Putin's home; Zelenskyy denies

By Vinay Shukla
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2025 00:26 IST

x

Russia on Monday claimed that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin's country residence in Novgorod region, north of Moscow.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a televised statement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the drone attack in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday failed to cause any damage as the drones were downed.

He, however, warned that Russia reserves the right to respond at an appropriate time.

 

Lavrov described the Ukrainian attacks as an attempt to derail peace talks by Kyiv and its allies.

He added that Moscow will change its stance on peace talks with Ukraine, but peace negotiations will continue with the team of US President Donald Trump.

Putin told Trump about the attack on the presidential residence in a phone call the two leaders had on Monday. President Trump was shocked, the Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian TV channels.

Responding to the Russian charges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday rejected Russia’s claim that Kyiv had targeted President Vladimir Putin’s residence, calling the allegation a fabrication.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Moscow was using “dangerous statements” to undermine diplomatic efforts involving US President Donald Trump’s team.

"Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer. This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war...," he alleged

Zelenskyy said Ukraine remained committed to working with partners to bring peace closer.

The Ukrainian leader added that the “residence strike” narrative was aimed at justifying further Russian attacks on Ukraine, including Kyiv, and masking Russia’s refusal to take steps to end the war. -- With ANI inputs

Vinay Shukla in Moscow
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Russian missiles hit Kyiv ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meet
Russian missiles hit Kyiv ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meet
No plan to attack Europe, but response will be devastating, warns Russia
No plan to attack Europe, but response will be devastating, warns Russia
Ukraine peace: Zelenskyy seeks 50-year security guarantees from Trump
Ukraine peace: Zelenskyy seeks 50-year security guarantees from Trump
End of war 'very close': Trump after meeting Zelenskyy
End of war 'very close': Trump after meeting Zelenskyy
Russia is 'ready for war with Europe right now': Putin
Russia is 'ready for war with Europe right now': Putin

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Heavy Snowfall Blankets Gulmarg, Winter Tightens Its Grip1:20

Heavy Snowfall Blankets Gulmarg, Winter Tightens Its Grip

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire0:25

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire

Jairam Ramesh welcome SC's decision on Aravalli issue1:14

Jairam Ramesh welcome SC's decision on Aravalli issue

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO