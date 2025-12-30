Russia says Ukrainian drones targeted Putin's home; Zelenskyy denies

Russia on Monday claimed that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin's country residence in Novgorod region, north of Moscow.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a televised statement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the drone attack in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday failed to cause any damage as the drones were downed.

He, however, warned that Russia reserves the right to respond at an appropriate time.

Lavrov described the Ukrainian attacks as an attempt to derail peace talks by Kyiv and its allies.

He added that Moscow will change its stance on peace talks with Ukraine, but peace negotiations will continue with the team of US President Donald Trump.

Putin told Trump about the attack on the presidential residence in a phone call the two leaders had on Monday. President Trump was shocked, the Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian TV channels.

Responding to the Russian charges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday rejected Russia’s claim that Kyiv had targeted President Vladimir Putin’s residence, calling the allegation a fabrication.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Moscow was using “dangerous statements” to undermine diplomatic efforts involving US President Donald Trump’s team.

"Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer. This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war...," he alleged

Zelenskyy said Ukraine remained committed to working with partners to bring peace closer.

The Ukrainian leader added that the “residence strike” narrative was aimed at justifying further Russian attacks on Ukraine, including Kyiv, and masking Russia’s refusal to take steps to end the war. -- With ANI inputs