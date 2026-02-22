HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All Moscow airports shut amid Ukrainian drone attack

All Moscow airports shut amid Ukrainian drone attack

By Vinay Shukla
February 22, 2026

Moscow airports faced temporary closures as Russian air defenses intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones, raising safety concerns in the capital.

IMAGE: A view of Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, on February 13, 2026. Photograph: Anastasia Barashkova/Reuters

Key Points

  • All four international airports in Moscow were temporarily closed due to safety concerns.
  • Russian air defense forces reportedly shot down 11 Ukrainian drones within an hour.
  • The Russian civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, confirmed the air traffic restrictions.
  • Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported the drone interceptions on his social media channel.
  • Russia claims Ukrainian drones regularly attack its regions as the war nears its fourth anniversary.

All four international airports of the Russian capital were closed due to safety concerns on Sunday afternoon until further notice as air defence forces shot down 11 Ukrainian drones within an hour.

The Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said in a press release that air traffic restrictions have been imposed at all four international airports - Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky and Sheremetyevo -- due to safety concerns.

 

'Air defences have intercepted another UAV flying towards Moscow,' mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Max channel.

'Thus, the total number of downed drones has reached 11,' Sobyanin wrote in his latest social media post at 4 pm.

As the war with its neighbour nears four years anniversary, Russia claims that Ukrainian drones regularly attack its different regions, including Moscow.

Russia too attacks Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones.

Vinay Shukla
Source: PTI
