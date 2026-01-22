HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Russia had sold Alaska to US: Putin on Trump's Greenland bid

Russia had sold Alaska to US: Putin on Trump's Greenland bid

By Vinay Shukla
2 Minutes Read
January 22, 2026 09:36 IST

Putin said that the Greenland issues doesn't concern him. 

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on January 21, 2026. Photograph: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Reuters

Key Points

  • Putin said Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh
  • Putin recalled that in 1917, Denmark had sold the Virgin Islands to the US
  • At WEF, Trump said the United States will not use force to take Greenland and stressed that only America can protect the mineral-rich island

With Unites States President Donald Trump's demand to acquire Greenland putting Denmark on the edge and rocking the unity of NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is not concerned about the issue.

"What happens to Greenland is none of our business," Putin said in his televised remarks at the national Security Council meeting late on Wednesday night.

"Incidentally, Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh, if not cruel, towards it. But that's a different matter entirely, and I doubt anyone's interested in it right now.

"It certainly doesn't concern us. I think they'll sort it out among themselves," Putin said, reminding that in 1917, Denmark had sold the Virgin Islands to the United States.

Putin also recalled that in 1867, Russia had sold Alaska to the United States for USD 7.2 million.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Trump said the United States will not use force to take Greenland and stressed that only America can protect the mineral-rich island, which is at the centre of escalating geopolitical tensions with Europe.

"I have tremendous respect for people of Greenland and Denmark, but only the US can secure Greenland," Trump said in his 70-minute-long speech during which he launched a blistering attack on North-Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies on a range of issues, including tariffs, environment and immigration.

Vinay Shukla
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
