Home  » News » Greenlanders Protest Trump's Claim

Greenlanders Protest Trump's Claim

By REDIFF NEWS
Listen to Article
January 21, 2026 16:42 IST

Greenland faces escalating tensions following US President Donald Trump's controversial demand for acquisition of the Arctic island.

Danish military reinforcements arrived in Nuuk on January 18-19, 2026, as thousands of Greenlanders and Danes protested Trump's proposal.

The crisis highlights geopolitical tensions over Arctic sovereignty and strategic importance in an era of global power competition.

People walk past a sign in Nuuk, Greenland during tensions over U.S. acquisition demand

IMAGE: People walk past a sign placed on a street in Nuuk, Greenland, January 20, 2026. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters
 

Danish soldiers land at Nuuk airport on January 19, 2026

IMAGE: Danish soldiers land at Nuuk airport, January 19, 2026. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

Danish pun on cap about Nuuk in Copenhagen store

IMAGE: The Danish pun Nu det Nuuk, that sounds like Nu det nok meaning 'Now that's enough' but substitutes 'nok' with 'Nuuk', is on a cap worn by the co-owner of the McKorman clothing store in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 20, 2026. Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

Danish military Offshore Patrol Vessel HDMS Knud Rasmussen sails near Nuuk harbor

IMAGE: The Danish military offshore patrol vessel P570 HDMS Knud Rasmussen sails near Nuuk's old harbour, Greenland, January 18, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Danish soldiers disembark at the harbor in Nuuk, Greenland

IMAGE: Danish soldiers disembark at the harbor in Nuuk, Greenland, January 18, 2026. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

Protest against Trump's demand for Greenland acquisition in front of U.S. consulate in Nuuk

IMAGE: A protest against Donald Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the US, calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Greenlandic residents protest Trump's acquisition demand in Nuuk

IMAGE: A protest against Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the US, calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Woman waves Greenlandic flag during protest in Nuuk against U.S. acquisition bid

IMAGE: A woman waves a Greenlandic flag as people attend a protest in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026 against Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the US. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Demonstrators gather at U.S. consulate in Nuuk during Greenland acquisition protest

IMAGE: A protest against Trump's demand in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Protest in Nuuk against Trump's Greenland acquisition demand

IMAGE: A protest against Donald Trump in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Residents demonstrate at U.S. consulate in Nuuk for Greenland's self-determination

IMAGE: A protest against Donald Trump near the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Hands Off Greenland protest in Copenhagen, Denmark on January 17, 2026

IMAGE: People take part in the 'Hands Off Greenland' protest, held under the slogans 'Hands Off Greenland' and 'Greenland for Greenlanders', in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 17, 2026 after the White House said that the US was considering a range of options to acquire Greenland, including the use of military force. Photograph: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
