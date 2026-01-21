Greenlanders Protest Trump's Claim

Greenland faces escalating tensions following US President Donald Trump's controversial demand for acquisition of the Arctic island.

Danish military reinforcements arrived in Nuuk on January 18-19, 2026, as thousands of Greenlanders and Danes protested Trump's proposal.

The crisis highlights geopolitical tensions over Arctic sovereignty and strategic importance in an era of global power competition.

IMAGE: People walk past a sign placed on a street in Nuuk, Greenland, January 20, 2026. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

IMAGE: Danish soldiers land at Nuuk airport, January 19, 2026. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

IMAGE: The Danish pun Nu det Nuuk, that sounds like Nu det nok meaning 'Now that's enough' but substitutes 'nok' with 'Nuuk', is on a cap worn by the co-owner of the McKorman clothing store in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 20, 2026. Photograph: Tom Little/Reuters

IMAGE: The Danish military offshore patrol vessel P570 HDMS Knud Rasmussen sails near Nuuk's old harbour, Greenland, January 18, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Danish soldiers disembark at the harbor in Nuuk, Greenland, January 18, 2026. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

IMAGE: A protest against Donald Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the US, calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest against Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the US, calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman waves a Greenlandic flag as people attend a protest in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026 against Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the US. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest against Trump's demand in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest against Donald Trump in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest against Donald Trump near the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: People take part in the 'Hands Off Greenland' protest, held under the slogans 'Hands Off Greenland' and 'Greenland for Greenlanders', in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 17, 2026 after the White House said that the US was considering a range of options to acquire Greenland, including the use of military force. Photograph: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff