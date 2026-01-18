Trump threatens 25% tariffs over Greenland, EU hits back

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and several European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland to the United States, framing the move as a national security imperative amid Chinese and Russian interest in the territory.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Leah Millis/File Photo/Reuters

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was open to negotiations but warned of escalating tariffs -- 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, rising to 25 per cent from June 1, 2026 -- until a deal for the 'complete and total purchase of Greenland' is reached.

He named Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland as targets.

'Starting on February 1st, 2026… [these countries] will be charged a 10% Tariff… On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%,' Trump wrote, adding it was 'time for Denmark to give back' after years of US support.

Why Trump wants Greenland

Trump has repeatedly pushed for acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, citing its strategic location and mineral resources.

He has also threatened tariffs against countries opposing the move, triggering protests in Denmark and Greenland.

Leaders in both have rejected the proposal, stressing Greenlanders' right to self-determination; polls show 85 per cent oppose a sale.

In another post, Trump criticised several European countries for sending military personnel to Greenland for a NATO exercise, 'Arctic Endurance', calling it a 'very dangerous situation' and arguing that only the US could guarantee global security there.

Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands and Finland have deployed small contingents, while Denmark has increased its own presence. Some European leaders have warned that any US attempt to seize Greenland could damage NATO.

Trump also reiterated that the US has sought to buy Greenland for over 150 years and linked the acquisition to modern missile defence systems, arguing the territory is essential to their effectiveness.

He said Washington, DC remains 'immediately open to negotiation' despite what he called Europe putting global security at risk.

On Wednesday, Denmark said it would further increase its military presence in Greenland following talks in Washington between Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers and White House officials.

However, according to Al Jazeera, the meeting failed to shift the positions of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J D Vance.

EU warns of escalation

Hours after Trump's tariff threat, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that tariffs would undermine transatlantic ties and 'risk a dangerous downward spiral'.

She expressed full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland and called for dialogue between NATO allies.

'The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Dialogue remains essential,' von der Leyen said on X, adding that Europe would remain 'united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty'.

The EU has called an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the proposed tariffs, France24 reported.

Von der Leyen stressed that territorial integrity and sovereignty are core principles of international law and central to peace and security in the Arctic.

She also clarified that the recent troop deployments in Greenland were part of a pre-coordinated Danish exercise and 'pose no threat to anyone'.