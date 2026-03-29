Moscow Expresses Concern Over Possible US Control of Bagram Airbase Amid Tensions

Amid escalating regional tensions, Russia voices concerns over potential US efforts to regain control of the strategically vital Bagram airbase in Afghanistan, a facility with a history of use by both Soviet and US forces.

Photograph: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters

Key Points Russia is concerned the US may try to control the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan amid rising tensions.

The Bagram airbase, previously used by Soviet and US forces, is strategically important.

Russia opposes the deployment of US and NATO military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring countries.

Donald Trump has criticised the Biden administration for abandoning the Bagram airbase.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of failing to curb anti-Pakistan terrorist groups.

Moscow is apprehensive that the US could try to take control of a key Afghan Base amid its escalating military conflict with Iran, a senior Russian diplomat has said.

Speaking in an interview with the government news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said that the US demand for the Bagram airbase is not new.

The Bagram airbase, located near the capital city, Kabul, was built in the 1950s by the erstwhile Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and was widely used by the Soviet forces during their intervention in Afghanistan, and later by the US and NATO forces in operations against the Afghan Taliban.

"The Trump administration constantly voices demands for the return of the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan, which the US lost after their inglorious retreat from Afghanistan in August 2021," Kabulov said.

His response came after he was asked to comment on the possibility of the US renewing its demand to the Afghan regime to access the Bagram airbase in the backdrop of massive US military deployment in West Asia.

Russia does not accept the deployment of US and NATO military facilities and infrastructure in Afghanistan or neighbouring states, he said.

"We hope the authorities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will continue to adhere to a similar approach," he added.

Trump's Previous Interest in the Airbase

In September 2025, US President Donald Trump had expressed a desire to regain control of Bagram airbase, a facility abandoned during the 2021 withdrawal, citing its strategic proximity to China.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the Biden administration for abandoning the base, which he described as a "disaster" and a "big air base" handed over "for nothing", the Politico news outlet had reported.

Afghan-Pakistan Clashes

Responding to a question on the ongoing Afghan-Pak clashes, Zamir Kabulov said, "Precisely predicting how long the current round of Afghan-Pakistan military conflict will last is a thankless task."

"The conflict has a history," he added.

Islamabad has accused the Afghan authorities for years of failing to take practical measures to curb the activities of anti-Pakistan terrorist groups, Kabulov said, adding that the Pakistani Taliban is ensconced in Afghanistan.

Pakistan claims air strikes are being carried out specifically against the bases and infrastructure of the Pakistani Taliban, he added.